‘More than one in five care home beds in England unfilled’

We’ve published new estimations of the size of the self-funding population in care homes in England https://t.co/yQCoHeExVB

There were an estimated 360,792 care home residents in England between 1 Mar 2021 and 28 Feb 2022 – a 7.9% reduction (391,927) from pre #COVID19 (2019-20)

— Office for National Statistics (ONS) (@ONS) May 30, 2022