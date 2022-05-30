Man convicted of killing fisherman outside Royal British Legion club

Max Maguire

A 21-year-old man has been cleared of the murder of a fisherman outside a Royal British Legion club but convicted of his manslaughter.

Draven Jewell was on trial at Winchester Crown Court over the death of father-of-one Max Maguire outside the club in Lymington in the New Forest, Hampshire, on October 22 2021.

Jewell was found not guilty of murder but convicted of manslaughter.

The main entrance to the Royal British Legion club (Hampshire Constabulary/PA)

He was also acquitted of the attempted murder of a friend of Mr Maguire, Luke Gray, but convicted of wounding him. He was cleared of an alternative wounding charge.

Jewell was also convicted of wounding another friend, Georgia Hole, and acquitted of an alternative wounding charge.

He also pleaded guilty to possession of an offensive weapon – a Huusk chef’s knife.

His brother, Garon Jewell, 19, was formally acquitted over his part in the incident after the prosecution offered no evidence.

The court heard that a fight broke out after a disagreement between two groups in the club after one person challenged Garon Jewell over his age.

The knife used in the attack (Hampshire Constabulary/PA)

Tensions also rose over a nitrous oxide canister Draven Jewell had found and taken to the club but refused to sell to the other group which contained the three victims.

Mr Gray, 23, suffered two serious wounds to his lower back which required emergency hospital treatment, and Ms Hole, 23, suffered a less serious injury to her chest.

Adam Feest QC, prosecuting, said the violence lasted about 20 seconds, and added: “Max Maguire died within moments from a wound he received to the left side of his chest, a knife wound, this had penetrated his lung and damaged a major artery internally and caused catastrophic and non-survivable injuries.”

Draven Jewell, from Lymington, claimed he acted in self-defence saying he feared his brother could be killed.