Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

In Pictures: Costumed capers for fans at Comic Con

UK NewsPublished: Last Updated:

Enthusiasts dressed up as their favourite characters from the worlds of film and animation for the three-day celebration of all things pop culture.

Mother and daughter cosplayers Revan Jordan, (left), dressed as Snow White and Bella, dressed as Rapunzel, during MCM Comic Con at the ExCel London (Yui Mok/PA)
Mother and daughter cosplayers Revan Jordan, (left), dressed as Snow White and Bella, dressed as Rapunzel, during MCM Comic Con at the ExCel London (Yui Mok/PA)

Heroes and villains descended on the ExCel in east London across the weekend for the annual MCM Comic Con event.

Enthusiasts dressed as their favourite characters from the worlds of film and animation for the three-day celebration of all things pop culture.

The creative costumes – many handmade – raised some eyebrows on public transport.

MCM Comic Con
(Yui Mok/PA)
MCM Comic Con
(Yui Mok/PA)
MCM Comic Con
(Yui Mok/PA)
MCM Comic Con
(Yui Mok/PA)
MCM Comic Con
(Yui Mok/PA)

From Disney princesses to Japanese anime comic book favourites, the participants brought colour and creativity to the venue.

MCM Comic Con
(Yui Mok/PA)
MCM Comic Con
(Aaron Chown/PA)
MCM Comic Con
(Aaron Chown/PA)
MCM Comic Con
(Yui Mok/PA)
MCM Comic Con
(Yui Mok/PA)

Comic book characters did battle with each other and there were enough Spider-Men for several multiverse recreations.

MCM Comic Con
(Aaron Chown/PA)
MCM Comic Con
(Yui Mok/PA)
MCM Comic Con
(Yui Mok/PA)
MCM Comic Con
(Yui Mok/PA)
MCM Comic Con
(Yui Mok/PA)
UK News

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News