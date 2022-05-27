Notification Settings

Man denies charges over money moved between UK and UAE

UK NewsPublished:

Abdullah Mohammed Ali Bin Beyat Alfalasi denies two counts of removing criminal cash from the UK.

The Dusit Thani Dubai hotel (left), the Burj Khalifa skyscraper and The Address Sky View Towers (far right), part of the skyline of Dubai (Yui Mok/PA)
A man has denied being the mastermind behind a £110 million money laundering scheme between the UAE and the UK.

Abdullah Mohammed Ali Bin Beyat Alfalasi, who is 46 and from Dubai, denied two counts of removing criminal cash from the UK.

The first count was over an undefined sum moved between April 3 2019 and November 3 2020, while the second was for £3,432,350 moved between October 2 2020 and November 11 2020.

He appeared via video link on Friday at Isleworth Crown Court wearing a white t-shirt and spoke only to confirm his name, age, and address.

Beatrice Auty, 25, appeared in court wearing a grey turtleneck sweater.

Crown court stock
General view of Isleworth Crown Court, London (Anthony Devlin/PA)

She denied two counts of removing criminal cash from the UK, the first between July 21 2020 and October 1 2020 for an undefined sum, while the second was on October 3 2010 and for £1,942,510.

Alfalasi and Auty will return to Isleworth Crown Court on June 27 for trial.

Muhammed Geyas Ilyas, 29, admitted one count of removing an undefined sum of criminal cash from the UK.

He appeared in court wearing a grey jumper and blue jeans.

Ilyas will be sentenced at Isleworth Crown Court at a later date, to be fixed.

