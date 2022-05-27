Man arrested on suspicion of murder after woman’s body found in Worcestershire

A 30-year-old man has been arrested after a woman’s body was found in Wast Hills Lane in #Hopwood, #Worcestershire earlier today.

Officers arrested the man this evening on suspicion of murder.

Read the full story here: https://t.co/AslKXcPM7K

