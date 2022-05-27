Notification Settings

Man arrested on suspicion of murder after woman’s body found in Worcestershire

UK NewsPublished:

West Mercia Police said the man was arrested on Friday after the body was discovered in Wast Hills Lane, in Hopwood.

Police

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman’s body was found in Worcestershire.

West Mercia Police said the man, 30, was arrested on Friday after the body was discovered in Wast Hills Lane in Hopwood.

A 51-year-old man has also been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender. Both men remain in police custody as investigations continue.

Police said a cordon is still in place on Wast Hills Lane, which remains closed.

Anyone with information is urged to visit mipp.police.uk/operation/22HQ19A99-PO1 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

