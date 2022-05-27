26-year-old died after Covid jab following out-of-date advice at vaccine hub

A 26-year-old graduate died from a rare complication of the AstraZeneca Covid vaccine after being given out-of-date information about the risk of blood clots, an inquest has heard.

Jack Hurn, who was originally from Devon but was living in Redditch, Worcestershire, died in June last year, less than two weeks after receiving the jab in the West Midlands.

A week-long inquest at Birmingham Coroner’s Court was told a GP informed Mr Hurn the risk of blood clots on the brain for his age group was one in 250,000, when the latest NHS guidance estimated it to be one in 50,000.

The inquest heard the Coventry University automotive design graduate opted to go ahead with his first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine on May 29 2021, after being told the Revival Fires vaccination hub in Dudley had no stock of the Pfizer jab.

Mr Hurn, whose girlfriend Alex Jones also received the AstraZeneca vaccine at the clinic, became unwell eight days after the jab and died in hospital on June 11 despite emergency surgery.

Jack Hurn with his mother Tracey, father Pete and sister Abby (Family handout/FBC Manby Bowdler/PA)

NHS guidance at the time was for patients aged under 40 to be offered an alternative to the AstraZeneca vaccine, although they could decide on “an informed choice” to receive it.

Recording a narrative verdict on Friday, area coroner for Birmingham Emma Brown said: “It is agreed that Jack was told the risk was one in 250,000.

“There can be no doubt that he took that on board.

“At that time the Joint Committee in Vaccines and Immunisation had advised that it was preferable that adults under 40 without underlying conditions be offered an alternative to the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine.

Jack with his partner Alex (Family handout/FCB Manby Bowdler/PA)

“But people could make an informed choice to receive the AstraZeneca vaccine for earlier protection.

Ms Brown added: “Jack was not given all of the information to make an informed choice.