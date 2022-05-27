Arrest made after man killed in ‘tragic incident’

Police stock

A 40-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man was killed in north London in the early hours of Friday morning.

Police were called to Ballards Lane, West Finchley, to reports of a fight at around 4am, where they found the victim with neck injuries.

He died at the scene, despite the efforts of paramedics to revive him, and has not yet been identified.

Officers from the Met’s specialist crime command have arrested a 40-year-old man, who remains in custody at a north London police station.

Detective Chief Inspector Linda Bradley, who is leading the investigation, called the death a “tragic incident”.

She said: “We are carrying out a number of inquiries to piece together the circumstances that led to this man losing his life.

“We are in the process of identifying him so his next of kin can be informed.

“A team of detectives will be in the area today as they collect CCTV and other evidence from the scene and nearby.

“They have already spoken to several witnesses but I would encourage anyone else with information to contact us immediately.”