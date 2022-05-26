Sunak sets out £15 billion emergency package to mitigate soaring cost of living

Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak

Millions of households will receive a £400 discount off their energy bills and a £5 billion tax will be levied on oil and gas giants as Rishi Sunak moved to counter the soaring cost of living.

The Chancellor was forced to unveil emergency measures as part of a £15 billion package to tackle the impact of soaring inflation, which has reached a 40-year high.

As well as the universal payment there was targeted support for the poorest, the elderly and the disabled.

The Chancellor acknowledged that high inflation is causing “acute distress” for people in the country, telling MPs: “I know they are worried, I know people are struggling.”

He said the Government “will not sit idly by while there is a risk that some in our country might be set so far back they might never recover”.

I’ve heard people’s concerns about the impact of the Energy Bills Support Scheme repayments on future bills. So those repayments will be cancelled. Furthermore, the £200 of support for household energy bills will be doubled to £400 for everyone. pic.twitter.com/e2O1NYHSc0 — Rishi Sunak (@RishiSunak) May 26, 2022

The £400 in universal support from October replaces the initial plan for a £200 loan, with Mr Sunak scrapping the requirement to repay the money.

Measures announced by the Chancellor included:

– A one-off £650 payment to more than eight million low-income households on benefits.

– A £300 payment to pensioner households.

– £150 to individuals receiving disability benefits.

From the autumn, we will send over eight million pensioner households who receive the Winter Fuel Payment – an extra, one-off pensioner cost of living payment of £300. pic.twitter.com/ZF2rFt6q7y — Rishi Sunak (@RishiSunak) May 26, 2022

The package would mean that almost all of the eight million most vulnerable households would receive at least £1,200 of support, including a £150 council tax rebate which has already been announced.

A further £500 million will be allocated to the fund administered by councils to help households facing extra hardship.

The Chancellor stressed the need to keep the public finances under control and set out how a tax on oil and gas firms – who have benefited from globally high prices driven by post-pandemic demand and the war in Ukraine – would raise around £5 billion to help meet the cost.

The idea of a windfall tax had faced resistance in Government, with Mr Sunak himself among ministers to warn about the impact it would have on future investment.

But the Chancellor said his plan for a 25% energy profits levy would be coupled with a new incentive, almost doubling the tax relief available on investment.

Mr Sunak stopped short of also slapping the new levy on electricity generators, although he said the Treasury was evaluating the scale of the profits being made in the industry and what steps could be taken.

Consumer Prices Index inflation rose to 9% in April and consumers are braced for the energy price cap to rise by more than £800 to £2,800 in October as the squeeze on living standards continues.

The Chancellor told MPs: “The high inflation we are experiencing now is causing acute distress to the people of this country.”

But – after Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey admitted feeling helpless in the face of rising global inflation – the Chancellor said: “We can get inflation under control. It is not some abstract force outside our grasp. It may take time, but we have the tools we need and the resolve it will take to reduce inflation.”

Shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves said Labour had been calling for a windfall tax since January and Mr Sunak had been dragged “kicking and screaming” into a U-turn.

“It feels like the Chancellor has finally realised the problems the country are facing,” she said.

The timing of Mr Sunak’s announcement has been viewed with suspicion in Westminster, coming a day after the release of Sue Gray’s report detailing the lockdown-busting parties in No 10.

Mr Sunak also faced questions about his claims to be helping families cope with the rising cost of living after imposing a series of tax increases.

Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey said: “The Chancellor is hammering families with a £800 tax hike this year, more than wiping out what he announced today.