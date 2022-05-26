Met Police officer denies sexually assaulting male colleague

Joseph Demir

A Metropolitan Police officer is due to go on trial next year after pleading not guilty to sexually assaulting a colleague.

Pc Joseph Demir, 24, of Birch Court, Welwyn Garden City, Hertfordshire, denied the single charge when he appeared for an 18-minute plea hearing at Harrow Crown Court, north-west London, on Thursday.

The charge relates to an incident on March 10 2020, in which Demir is accused of inappropriately touching a male colleague’s groin over his clothing at Hendon Training School.

The defendant, wearing a dark blue suit, a light shirt and a blue tie, spoke only to confirm his name and date of birth, and to enter a plea of not guilty.

Demir, who is attached to the North West Basic Command Unit and has been placed on restricted duties, was released on bail.