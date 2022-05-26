Depeche Mode keyboardist Andy Fletcher dies aged 60

Andy Fletcher of Depeche Mode

Depeche Mode’s keyboardist Andy Fletcher has died at the age of 60, the band has announced.

Fletcher, nicknamed “Fletch”, founded the group in Basildon in 1980 and was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame two years ago.

In a statement, Depeche Mode said: “We are shocked and filled with overwhelming sadness with the untimely passing of our dear friend, family member and bandmate.