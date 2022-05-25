UK App Store economy saw record growth in 2021, Apple says

Technology stock

The UK app economy on Apple’s iOS mobile platform saw record growth in 2021, supporting more than 440,000 jobs – more than anywhere else in Europe, the technology giant has said.

A new report on Apple’s App Store and its economy said the earnings of smaller UK app developers have grown by 84% in the last two years, with the number of smaller developers joining the App Store up by 40%.

The App Store is home to 1.8 million apps for use on the iPhone and iPad, and Apple says it is visited by 600 million people every week.

According to the analysis, while earnings for all developers have risen in the last two years, smaller creators who have been active on the Store since 2019 have seen their revenue more than double.

Apple said the Covid-19 pandemic has played a part in this revenue growth, as more businesses turned to apps for vital communication, work and education tools during lockdown restrictions and the shift to at-home and hybrid working and socialising.

“The UK is home to some of the world’s most exciting developers, and we’re thrilled that the sector has continued to thrive, leading the way in Europe and supporting a record number of jobs,” Christopher Moser, Apple’s senior director of the App Store, said.

“Apps developed by talented, innovative UK developers are used by millions of people to help them live, work, and play.