Two men charged after Manchester City title celebrations

Manchester City fans celebrated on Sunday

Two football fans have been charged after title celebrations at Manchester City’s ground.

Greater Manchester Police said the two men had been charged following the team’s win over Aston Villa at Etihad Stadium on Sunday that secured the Premier League title.

Phillip Maxwell, 28, of Anzio Row, Knowsley, was charged with throwing a pyrotechnic onto the pitch and is due to appear at Manchester and Salford Magistrates’ Court on June 23.

The investigation into an alleged attack on Aston Villa goalkeeper Robin Olsen continues (PA)

Paul Colbridge, 37, of Whitegate Drive, Salford, has been charged with going onto the pitch and will appear at the same court on June 7.

The force said both had been bailed ahead of court appearances.

Villa goalkeeper Robin Olsen was reportedly assaulted as thousands of City fans poured on to the pitch at the full-time whistle to celebrate winning the Premier League.