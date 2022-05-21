What the papers say – May 21

A collection of British newspapers

The Saturday front pages feature royal generosity to refugees, a “fatcat Chancellor” and Brexit complications.

The Foreign Secretary tells The Daily Telegraph she wants to see Ukraine’s neighbour Moldova “equipped to Nato standard” to guard it against potential Russian aggression.

The Foreign Secretary tells The Daily Telegraph she wants to see Ukraine's neighbour Moldova "equipped to Nato standard" to guard it against potential Russian aggression.
The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph: 'Truss: We'll give Moldova weapons to stop Putin'

The Daily Express says the royal family are providing accommodation to Ukrainian families who have been forced to flee their homeland.

The Daily Express says the royal family are providing accommodation to Ukrainian families who have been forced to flee their homeland.
Front page: Royal Family secretly house refugees

Returning to Liz Truss and The Independent reports the Foreign Secretary will meet with a top Democrat on Saturday as tensions mount over the UK’s controversial plans to overwrite parts of the Northern Ireland Protocol.

Returning to Liz Truss and The Independent reports the Foreign Secretary will meet with a top Democrat on Saturday as tensions mount over the UK's controversial plans to overwrite parts of the Northern Ireland Protocol.
Our front page tomorrow on tomorrow's Protocol talks, in the Ukrainian village the Russians don't want to give up, and on lessons for the royals from their tours

The i weekend has the Prime Minister and Chancellor facing a Cabinet revolt over their failure to commit to a “consistent message on the economy”, with the Daily Mail reporting a poll which shows Boris Johnson must handle the rising cost of living or lose the next election.

Saturday’s Daily Mail: Fix cost of living crunch or lose election #tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/IdE30TZFKt — Helena Wilkinson (@BBCHelena) May 20, 2022

The Daily Mirror calls Rishi Sunak the “fatcat Chancellor” as it says he and his wife Akshata Murty have made The Sunday Times Rich List – or, as the Daily Star refers to it, the Rish list – with a £730 million fortune.

The Guardian reports police leaders are set to apologise and say they are “ashamed” of alleged “discrimination and bias” within their ranks.

The Guardian reports police leaders are set to apologise and say they are "ashamed" of alleged "discrimination and bias" within their ranks.
Guardian front page, Saturday 21 May 2022: Revealed: police chiefs to apologise for racism

Wall Street slumped into a “bear market” – in which benchmark indices drop 20% or more from a recent high – on Friday as fears over economic growth and inflation sparked a sell-off, according to FT Weekend.

Just published: front page of the Financial Times UK edition Saturday May 21 https://t.co/Kfpr2amH06 pic.twitter.com/9TY5xdWZWI — Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) May 20, 2022

And The Sun says a Yorkshire father-of-two has left his partner for a Ukrainian refugee the pair took in.