Grenfell Memorial Cup ‘more important’ than winning Baftas – Big Zuu

AFC South London player Theo Cox (left), tackles during a match against Westbourne United at the Grenfell Memorial Cup

Television personality and rapper Big Zuu has described playing at the Grenfell Memorial Cup as “more important” to him than winning Baftas.

Big Zuu – whose real name is Zuhair Hassan – joined bereaved relatives and survivors at the community tournament ahead of the five-year anniversary of the fire on Saturday at Queens Park Rangers’ stadium.

The 26-year-old, famous for his show Big Zuu’s Big Eats, played on the “special guests” team comprised of influencers, while fellow rapper AJ Tracey supported from a box seat.

Speaking to PA ahead of his game, Big Zuu, who lives locally, said he knew Grenfell Tower residents and wanted to show that people had not forgotten them.

When asked how marking the community event felt after winning two Baftas weeks before, he said: “Today is more important.

“The Baftas – it’s lovely to get an accolade like that.

“But caring about your local community is way more important.”

He added: “It means a lot, it’s important for the community to remember what happened at Grenfell.

“I’ve been involved from the beginning so we’ve got to show that we haven’t forgotten.”

He added: “It’s easy to be involved at the start and it’s even easier to forget – it’s almost five years now.

“So to see the community come out and to have QPR give us the place is so important to show that the love is still there, that we haven’t forgotten.

“Grenfell is still in our hearts.”

A series of five matches began at 10am at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium in Shepherd’s Bush, west London, comprising friendly face-offs between players from Grenfell Athletic FC women’s team against workers from mental health groups, and a youth tournament.