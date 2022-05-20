What the papers say – May 20

British newspapers

The papers on Friday are consumed by the long-awaited conclusion of the ‘partygate’ saga.

The Guardian and The Independent say there is “fury” after Prime Minister Boris Johnson received just one fine from the Metropolitan Police’s investigation into lockdown-busting parties at the top of Government during the pandemic.

Guardian front page, Friday 20 May 2022: Fury as Johnson escapes Partygate with single fine pic.twitter.com/IFhdn1FZhM — The Guardian (@guardian) May 19, 2022

The Daily Telegraph reports Sue Gray, the senior civil servant whose separate report into coronavirus lockdown gatherings in Downing Street and Whitehall is expected next week, is demanding for “key players” to be identified after the Met declined to identify anyone in its £460,000 investigation.

?The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph: 'Sue Gray demands to name partygate ringleaders'#TomorrowsPapersToday Sign up for the Front Page newsletterhttps://t.co/x8AV4Oomry pic.twitter.com/CUIksu4Tr1 — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) May 19, 2022

The Daily Mirror dedicates its front page to the PM’s comment in December that “no Covid rules (were) broken”, while the Daily Mail (not shown) leads with the investigation being dubbed a “farcical waste of time”.

The i and Daily Express report Tory MPs are now urging Boris Johnson to focus on tackling the cost-of-living crisis.

Friday's front page Tories ask Johnson: the party's over, so what's the plan?#tomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/Azl3wJheJK — i newspaper (@theipaper) May 19, 2022

Tomorrow's front page: Can we now just focus on the big issues?#TomorrowsPapersToday https://t.co/rrtHaoxn4y pic.twitter.com/ZeYt80UvJK — Daily Express (@Daily_Express) May 19, 2022

The EU has blocked the UK from an £81 million science project over the ongoing Brexit row regarding the Northern Ireland Protocol, according to the Financial Times.

Just published: front page of the Financial Times UK edition Friday May 20 https://t.co/a5jPXVQMqz pic.twitter.com/GCvvGWQDbI — Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) May 19, 2022

Elsewhere, The Sun and Daily Star and Metro lead with the winners of the UK’s biggest Lotto jackpot.

On tomorrow's front page: EuroMillions £184m winners reveal the incredibly normal way they celebrated their jackpot win https://t.co/lk051VhMFf pic.twitter.com/XFc0PkSbko — The Sun (@TheSun) May 19, 2022

Tomorrow's paper tonight ? A VERY LUCKY DIP! DIY repairs couple break UK EuroMillions record#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/LKunNpp5Eo — Metro (@MetroUK) May 19, 2022