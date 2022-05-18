Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

What the papers say – May 18

UK NewsPublished:

A new scandal in Parliament features among Wednesday’s front pages.

British newspapers
British newspapers

The nation’s papers are led by the arrest of a Tory MP on suspicion of rape and sexual assault offences spanning seven years.

The Daily Telegraph, the Daily Express and the Daily Mirror all carry the arrest of the unnamed MP over the alleged sexual offences, which police say were committed in London between 2002 and 2009.

Metro says party whips have asked the man not to attend Parliament while police conduct their investigation.

Elsewhere, The Guardian and i report Chancellor Rishi Sunak has been urged by Conservative MPs to take “decisive action” to ease the cost-of-living crisis, while The Times says Mr Sunak is already planning heating bill discounts and tax cuts.

The Financial Times says inflation pressure is being further stoked by the lowest unemployment in half a century.

The Daily Mail leads with backlash against the governor of the Bank of England over its decision to allow employees to work from home four days a week.

The Sun carries the latest from the “Wagatha Christe” trial, with attention turning to a “war of words” between Wayne Rooney and Jamie Vardy.

The Independent dedicates its front page to a special report on the Ukrainian resistance in Kharkiv.

And the Daily Star says US spy bosses have revealed information on UFO sightings.

UK News

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News