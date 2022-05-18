Police should use discretion over desperate shoplifters – HM inspector

Chief Constable of Merseyside Police retirement

Police should use “discretion” when deciding whether to prosecute desperate shoplifters amid rising poverty levels, according to the new HM chief inspector of constabulary.

Andy Cooke told The Guardian that petty crime fuelled by the cost-of-living crisis would pose a challenge for policing, as inflation hit a 40-year high in April.

Mr Cooke told the newspaper: “I think whenever you see an increase in the cost of living or whenever you see more people dropping into poverty, I think you’ll invariably see a rise in crime.

“And that’s going to be a challenge for policing to deal with.”

Police officers have been advised by the new HM chief inspector of constabulary Andy Cooke to use their ‘discretion’ (Nick Ansell/PA)

Speaking about his advice for officers, Mr Cooke added: “What they’ve got to bear in mind is what is the best thing for the community, and that individual, in the way they deal with those issue.

“And I certainly fully support police officers using their discretion – and they need to use discretion more often.”

Mr Cooke told The Guardian he was not “giving a carte blanche for people to go out shoplifting”, but wanted officers to ensure cases were “dealt with in the best way possible”.

He added that he hoped to pull the current 6% charge rate for recorded offences up to 20%, and to ensure every burglary victim should receive a visit from police.