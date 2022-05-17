Covid-19 deaths fall as bank holiday affects registrations

9,941 deaths were registered in England and Wales (in week ending 6 May 2022) – this was 4.7% above the five-year average.

Of these, 735 (or 7.4% of all deaths) mentioned #COVID19 on the death certificate, which was 390 less than in the previous week https://t.co/BnPIy5djDj pic.twitter.com/SoVflZMvjO

— Office for National Statistics (ONS) (@ONS) May 17, 2022