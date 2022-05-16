Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

UK ‘strongly supports’ Finland and Sweden joining Nato – Truss

UK NewsPublished:

Foreign Secretary says the countries should be integrated into the alliance ‘as soon as possible, to ‘strengthen the collective security of Europe’.

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss
Foreign Secretary Liz Truss

The Foreign Secretary has said the UK “strongly supports” Finland and Sweden joining Nato.

Liz Truss said the countries should be integrated into the alliance “as soon as possible”, to “strengthen the collective security of Europe”.

It comes as Turkey’s president Recep Tayyip Erdogan said he opposes their accession, accusing the pair of not taking a “clear stance” against groups his country perceives to be terrorists.

Both Finland and Sweden have now expressed an interest in joining the alliance, against the backdrop of the conflict in Ukraine.

In a statement on Monday evening, Ms Truss said the UK looked forward to working with the countries as “new Nato allies”.

“The UK strongly supports applications for Nato membership from Finland and Sweden,” she said.

“They should be integrated into the alliance as soon as possible; their accession will strengthen the collective security of Europe.

“We look forward to working with them as new Nato allies and stand ready to offer them our every assistance during the accession process.

“Our mutual security declarations signed with Sweden and Finland last week by the Prime Minister demonstrate our steadfast and unequivocal commitment to both countries during this process and beyond.”

UK News

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News