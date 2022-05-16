Ava White told friends ‘don’t leave me’ after stabbing, court hears

Ava White death

Twelve-year-old Ava White said “don’t leave me” to her friends as she was lying on the ground after being stabbed, a court has heard.

The jury in the trial of a 14-year-old boy accused of Ava’s murder heard more pre-recorded evidence on Monday from friends who were with the schoolgirl in Liverpool city centre on November 25 when the stabbing happened.

A 15-year-old girl told police in an interview she thought the defendant had punched Ava to the neck so she ran after him, before returning to see Ava lying on the floor.

She said: “I remember her saying to us ‘don’t leave me’. That’s the last words I heard out of her mouth.”

A 14-year-old boy is accused of killing Ava White (Merseyside Police/PA)

She said the friends had been in the city centre when they noticed the defendant with three other boys filming Ava and asked them to delete the videos.

The witness claimed she had argued with the defendant.

She said: “He was going ‘you scruff, you scruff’ and calling me a slag and all that.”

Nick Johnson QC, defending, told Liverpool Crown Court the boy said that was not true.

The girl said the group of four boys had walked away but then the defendant shouted back to them “look at the state of youse” and Ava “flipped”.

She said: “Obviously Ava was already angry and she wasn’t going to sit there and let a boy speak to her like that.”

The court heard police went to the home address of the defendant, who cannot be named for legal reasons, at 9.10pm, just over half an hour after Ava was stabbed.

In a statement, Pc Michael Eccleston said his mother answered the door and rang the youth but he refused to tell police where he was and hung up after speaking to Pc Eccleston’s colleague.

Pc Eccleston said the defendant was arrested after he was seen walking down a street at about 10.30pm.

He said the boy attempted to get away from a police vehicle by sprinting past him but he blocked the boy’s path with his body.