In Pictures: Horses galore as the Platinum Jubilee festivities commence

Lady Louise during the A Gallop Through History Platinum Jubilee celebration at the Royal Windsor Horse Show at Windsor Castle (Steve Parsons/PA)

The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations got under way with the first major event highlighting one of her greatest passions in life – horses.

A Gallop Through History saw the monarch entertained by dancers, showbiz A-listers and equine stars as the nation recognises her unprecedented 70 years on the throne.

The diverse spectacle also included Hollywood royalty, with Tom Cruise playing a significant role, while Bollywood dancers and a troupe from Azerbaijan added colour to a spectacular pageant.

Pipers perform at the pageant near Windsor Castle (Steve Parsons/PA)

The Queen was given a standing ovation on arrival (Steve Parsons/PA)

Tom Cruise during the A Gallop Through History Platinum Jubilee celebration (Steve Parsons/PA)

The Queen watches the performances (Steve Parsons/PA)

There was a nod to the other Queen Elizabeth, with Dame Helen Mirren donning the guise of the famous Tudor queen of the previous Elizabethan era. She has already played the currant occupant of the throne on stage and screen.

Dame Helen Mirren dressed as Queen Elizabeth I performs during the A Gallop Through History Platinum Jubilee celebration (Steve Parsons/PA)

The King’s Troop, which regularly appears at state occasions, was on hand to give the Queen the perfect start to the celebrations of her long rule while her granddaughter Lady Louise Windsor showed that the younger generation is just as skilled in handling horses as she demonstrated carriage riding.

The King’s Troop (Steve Parsons/PA)

Performers from Azerbaijan perform during the A Gallop Through History Platinum Jubilee celebration (Steve Parsons/PA)

Bollywood dancers perform (Steve Parsons/PA)

Bollywood dancers at work (Steve Parsons/PA)

Katherine Jenkins performs (Steve Parsons/PA)

The Queen meets Alan Tichmarsh and Adjoa Andoh (left) as she departs following the A Gallop Through History Platinum Jubilee celebration at the Royal Windsor Horse Show (Steve Parsons/PA)

The Queen, whose mobility issues have curtailed her recent public appearances, departed after enjoying a diverse spectacle as she embarks on her eighth decade as head of the monarchy, a role she inherited on the death of her father George VI in 1952.

The Queen departs (Steve Parsons/PA)