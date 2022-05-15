Notification Settings

In Pictures: Horses galore as the Platinum Jubilee festivities commence

UK NewsPublished: Last Updated:

The Queen, renowned for her love of all things equine, was applauded as she arrived at the event near Windsor Castle.

Lady Louise during the A Gallop Through History Platinum Jubilee celebration at the Royal Windsor Horse Show at Windsor Castle (Steve Parsons/PA)
The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations got under way with the first major event highlighting one of her greatest passions in life – horses.

A Gallop Through History saw the monarch entertained by dancers, showbiz A-listers and equine stars as the nation recognises her unprecedented 70 years on the throne.

The diverse spectacle also included Hollywood royalty, with Tom Cruise playing a significant role, while Bollywood dancers and a troupe from Azerbaijan added colour to a spectacular pageant.

Royal Windsor Horse Show
Pipers perform at the pageant near Windsor Castle (Steve Parsons/PA)
Royal Windsor Horse Show
The Queen was given a standing ovation on arrival (Steve Parsons/PA)
Royal Windsor Horse Show
Tom Cruise during the A Gallop Through History Platinum Jubilee celebration (Steve Parsons/PA)
Royal Windsor Horse Show
The Queen watches the performances (Steve Parsons/PA)

There was a nod to the other Queen Elizabeth, with Dame Helen Mirren donning the guise of the famous Tudor queen of the previous Elizabethan era. She has already played the currant occupant of the throne on stage and screen.

Royal Windsor Horse Show
Dame Helen Mirren dressed as Queen Elizabeth I performs during the A Gallop Through History Platinum Jubilee celebration (Steve Parsons/PA)

The King’s Troop, which regularly appears at state occasions, was on hand to give the Queen the perfect start to the celebrations of her long rule while her granddaughter Lady Louise Windsor showed that the younger generation is just as skilled in handling horses as she demonstrated carriage riding.

Royal Windsor Horse Show
The King’s Troop (Steve Parsons/PA)
Royal Windsor Horse Show
Performers from Azerbaijan perform during the A Gallop Through History Platinum Jubilee celebration (Steve Parsons/PA)
Royal Windsor Horse Show
Bollywood dancers perform (Steve Parsons/PA)
Royal Windsor Horse Show
Bollywood dancers at work (Steve Parsons/PA)
Royal Windsor Horse Show
Katherine Jenkins performs (Steve Parsons/PA)
The Queen meets Alan Tichmarsh and Adjoa Andoh (left) as she departs following the A Gallop Through History Platinum Jubilee celebration at the Royal Windsor Horse Show (Steve Parsons/PA)
The Queen, whose mobility issues have curtailed her recent public appearances, departed after enjoying a diverse spectacle as she embarks on her eighth decade as head of the monarchy, a role she inherited on the death of her father George VI in 1952.

Royal Windsor Horse Show
The Queen departs (Steve Parsons/PA)

She departed the scene having clearly enjoyed the curtain raiser of the latest milestone of her long reign.

