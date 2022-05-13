Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Covid infections in UK at lowest level since Christmas, figures show

UK NewsPublished:

The virus is least prevalent in Northern Ireland, where infections have dropped to their lowest level since early November.

Lateral flow test
Lateral flow test

Covid-19 infections across the UK are now at their lowest level since before Christmas, new data shows.

Office for National Statistics (ONS) figures show there were an estimated 1.5 million people in private households with the virus in the week to May 7, down from two million the previous week.

In England, infections have fallen for the fifth week running, with 1.2 million people likely to test positive for Covid-19, the equivalent of about one in 45 people.

This is down from 1.6 million, or one in 35, and is the lowest estimate since the week ending December 16.

Wales has seen infections drop for the fourth week in a row, with 88,300 people estimated to have coronavirus, or one in 35, down from 131,600, or one in 25, and also the lowest since the week to December 16.

Meanwhile, in Scotland, Covid-19 infections are now at their lowest since the week ending December 23, with about one in 35 infected.

This is down from one in 30 in the previous week.

The virus is least prevalent in Northern Ireland, where infections have dropped to their lowest level since early November.

One in 55 were infected there, down from one in 40.

UK News

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News