NHS waiting lists hit new high but number of two-year waits falls

The waiting list for routine hospital treatment in England has hit a new record high, but the number of two-year waits has fallen, new figures show.

Total waits for procedures such as hip replacements and cataract surgery stood at 6.4 million at the end of March, up from 6.2 million in February and the highest number since records began in 2007.

But the NHS England figures, published on Thursday, show that the number of people waiting more than two years has dropped for the second month in a row.

A total of 16,796 people in England were waiting more than two years to start routine hospital treatment at the end of March, down 28% from 23,281 at the end of February.

But this is still more than six times the 2,608 people who were waiting longer than two years in April 2021.

The Government and NHS England have set the ambition in the elective recovery plan of eliminating all waits of more than two years, except when it is the patient’s choice, by July.

However, the number of people having to wait more than a year to start hospital treatment in England increased from 299,478 in February to 306,286 in March.

NHS England said that increasing numbers of people were coming forward following the pandemic, with 1.8 million people referred for treatment in March.

It added that the drop in people waiting more than two years and more than a year and a half showed the NHS was making progress against its elective recovery plan goal to eliminate long waits.

Its national medical director Professor Stephen Powis said: “Today’s figures show our hardworking teams across the NHS are making good progress in tackling the backlogs that have built up, with record numbers of diagnostic tests and cancer checks taking place in March, as part of the most ambitious catch-up plan in NHS history.

“We always knew the waiting list would initially continue to grow as more people come forward for care who may have held off during the pandemic, but today’s data show the number of people waiting more than two years has fallen for the second month in a row, and the number waiting more than 18 months has gone down for the first time.