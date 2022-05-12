Man who wrote ‘catch me if you can’ on his own wanted appeal jailed

Just over a year ago, Jordan Carr wrote on his own wanted appeal on our Facebook page 'catch me if you can'.

Guess what happened next? We caught him, obviously.

Carr will now be spending eight years in prison.

Catch ya later, Jordan, & remember – you Carrn't run away from us. pic.twitter.com/dCpfuAcsmI

— Bedfordshire Police (@bedspolice) May 12, 2022