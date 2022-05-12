Average premiums for home insurance drop to lowest level in four years

Sea spray from a storm in Whitby

Average home insurance costs have dropped over the past year, according to the Association of British Insurers (ABI).

The price fall may give a bit of relief to households who are grappling with the soaring costs of many other bills.

In the first quarter of 2022, the average price paid for buildings insurance was £225, according to the ABI. This was a 7% annual fall and the lowest average price since the ABI started collecting this data back in 2012.

The average price paid for contents insurance, at £114, fell by 11% annually. Like buildings cover, this stands at its lowest since ABI started collecting the data.

For combined buildings and content insurance, the average premium was £307, down 2% over the past year and the lowest level in four years.

Laura Hughes, the ABI’s manager, general insurance, said: “Many households struggling to cope with the cost-of-living crisis, will be reassured that the cost of protecting their home and their possessions has remained competitive, despite the increasing costs of construction materials and labour.