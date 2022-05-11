Investigation launched after graffiti carved into historic standing stones

Machrie Moor standing stones, Arran, are a particularly well-preserved landscape of Neolithic & Bronze Age monuments, likely used for religious & ceremonial activities.

On a recent visit, we were concerned to discover that one stone has been damaged by incised (carved) graffiti. pic.twitter.com/cJ6P1pLlRj

— Historic Environment Scotland (@HistEnvScot) May 10, 2022