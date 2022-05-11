Food artist creates Alesha Dixon portrait with chocolate digestives and Hobnobs

Nathan Wyburn and his biscuit portrait of Alesha Dixon

A so-called food artist has created a portrait of Britain’s Got Talent judge Alesha Dixon entirely out of biscuits.

Nathan Wyburn, from Cardiff, took more than three days to complete the artwork using 644 McVitie’s biscuits, including chocolate digestives, Hobnobs and Rich Teas.

Nathan Wyburn used 644 biscuits to complete the portrait (Tim Gander/PinPep/PA)

He said: “The best part of making art like this is getting to work with your favourite snacks and treats… and who doesn’t love a biscuit?”

The 32-year-old is known for making portraits of well-known people using unusual materials, including Dominic Cummins out of cumin, Piers Morgan from Marmite on toast, and Little Mix star Perrie Edwards using peri peri sauce.

His tribute to former Mis-Teeq star Dixon was commissioned by McVitie’s as part of the company’s Golden Moments campaign, which includes sponsorship of Britain’s Got Talent.

The artist was himself a contestant on the popular talent show in 2011, when he reached the semi-final thanks to his toast-based portrait of then judge Michael McIntyre.

He said: “I loved being on the show all those years ago, so I jumped at the chance to work on creating this bespoke artwork of the beautiful Alesha Dixon.”

The artwork was created using a mosaic technique, with a combination of whole and broken biscuits.