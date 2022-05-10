What the papers say – May 10

A collection of British newspapers

Sir Keir Starmer’s future and a monarch missing from the opening of Parliament are covered on Tuesday’s front pages.

Metro says Sir Keir will resign along with his deputy Angela Rayner if they are fined for their roles in so-called ‘Beergate’, in a story also covered by The Independent.

? GET A FINE? WE WILL RESIGN Both Starmer and Rayner gamble on 'Beergate' probe ?#tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/KgDNAk3pPt — Metro (@MetroUK) May 9, 2022

Our front page tomorrow @Independent #TomorrowsPapersToday Featuring @_katedevlin on the NI Protocol @SaphoraSmith on the burning issues of climate change and @Annaisaac on her exclusive revelations about the effect of tax avoidance on Russian sanctions pic.twitter.com/ml0AxXU91L — Alastair Jamieson (@alastairjam) May 9, 2022

The Guardian calls the move a “gamble”, while the Daily Mirror carries a photograph of the opposition leader with the headline: “This is what honour looks like, Mr Johnson.”

Guardian front page, Tuesday 10 May 2022: Starmer's gamble: leader pledges to quit if he is fined over Beergate pic.twitter.com/0zcBDz50BW — The Guardian (@guardian) May 9, 2022

The offer to resign is cast as a “cynical ploy” to influence the Durham Constabulary’s investigation, by opposing MPs cited by the Daily Mail.

Charles will deliver the Queen’s speech on his mother’s behalf as Parliament is opened in an unprecedented move, report The Sun and The Daily Telegraph.

On tomorrow's front page: The Queen will miss tomorrow's State Opening of Parliament for the first time in 59 years due to her worsening mobility problems.https://t.co/To2T8xx8kc pic.twitter.com/MXcf54aAZT — The Sun (@TheSun) May 9, 2022

?The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph: 'Queen to miss State Opening of Parliament'#TomorrowsPapersToday Sign up for the Front Page newsletterhttps://t.co/x8AV4OoUh6 pic.twitter.com/U9WoOFRJCa — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) May 9, 2022

“Nanu nanu” exclaims the Daily Star in reference to a former Nasa chief scientist saying humans will have a close encounter with alien life in just “a handful of years”.