Nurse who filmed unconscious patients at hospital jailed for 12 years

Paul Grayson

A nurse who filmed up the gowns of unconscious women patients and recorded staff using the toilet at a large teaching hospital has been jailed for 12 years by a judge who said he had “brought shame on an honourable profession”.

Paul Grayson, 51, was also told by the judge he must serve an extended licence period of four years when he is eventually released.

The judge described how four patients were targeted as they recovered from surgery at Sheffield’s Royal Hallamshire Hospital – one of whom has never been identified from the footage.

Paul Grayson admitted a series of sexual offences against patients and staff at Sheffield’s Royal Hallamshire Hospital (Danny Lawson/PA)

Sheffield Crown Court heard how Grayson – a charge nurse with more than 25 years’ experience – also pleaded guilty to filming five nurses using a toilet at the hospital, and also videoed two other young women who were not connected to the hospital using hidden cameras.

Sentencing Grayson on Tuesday, Judge Jeremy Richardson QC said: “You have betrayed every ounce of trust reposed in you.

“You have already been stripped of your status as a nurse by your professional body. So you should be.