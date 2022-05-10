No-fault evictions to be abolished in new renters Bill, Queen’s Speech confirms

An aerial view of terraced houses in south west London

The Government will introduce legislation to protect private renters and abolish so-called no-fault evictions – making good on its manifesto promise.

The Renters Reform Bill will provide security for tenants in the private rented sector by ending Section 21 notices, which allow landlords to evict a tenant without having to give a reason.

It will also “strengthen landlords’ rights of possession”, therefore providing a “fair and effective” market for tenants and landlords, the Government said.

The Bill, announced in the Queen’s Speech, will introduce stronger possession grounds when there are repeated incidences of rent arrears, and reduce notice periods when there is antisocial behaviour.

It will introduce an ombudsman so disputes between private landlords and tenants can be resolved without going to court.

And a property portal will be established to help landlords understand their responsibilities and give tenants “performance indication” to hold their landlord to account.

A briefing document said abolishing Section 21 notices will empower renters to “challenge poor practice and unfair rent increases without fear of retaliatory eviction”.

It follows figures published at the end of April which showed that the number of privately renting households at risk of becoming homeless after being served a Section 21 notice was up by more than a third from before the pandemic.

Some 5,260 households were threatened with homelessness after receiving a Section 21 notice in the run-up to Christmas, according to figures from the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities.