Six-year-old twins reported missing in south London

Emmanuel and Emmanuella

Six-year-old twins have been reported missing in south London.

The Metropolitan Police said Emmanuel and Emmanuella were last seen playing in the front garden of their home in Cowley Road, Lambeth, at 6pm.

A relative went to check on them an hour later and found they were not there.

Police were alerted and are now out searching the area with the assistance of the National Police Air Service.

Family and a number of local people are also assisting with the search.

Emmanuella is believed to be wearing a pink top and bottoms with pink shoes and has her hair in braids.

Emmanuel is wearing a blue long sleeved top with blue bottoms and blue shoes.

Detectives have said their family are desperately worried and officers are concerned for their welfare.