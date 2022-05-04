Police name man, 32, stabbed to death near St Paul’s Cathedral

Detectives investigating a fatal stabbing in the City of London have named the victim as they continue to appeal for information.

Emmanuel Odunlami, 32, from Romford, was found in Gresham Street, suffering from a fatal stab wound at 11:30pm on May 1.https://t.co/XSnKYFitCG pic.twitter.com/KeI9VmNhDx

— City of London Police (@CityPolice) May 4, 2022