Three people in hospital as motorway crash causes long delays

M4 collision

Three people have been taken to hospital after a pile-up on the M4.

Emergency services were called at 1.35pm on Sunday to a multi-vehicle collision which led to the eastbound carriageway being shut.

Motorists faced severe delays in London between junctions 4 and 3 near Heathrow Airport.

Emergency services, including National Highways traffic officers, arrived at the scene and the westbound route was blocked to allow the air ambulance to land.

A London Ambulance Service spokesman said: “We were called at 1.35pm today (Sunday) to reports of a road traffic collision on the M4.

“We sent a number of resources including three ambulances, a medic in a fast response car, and an incident response officer.