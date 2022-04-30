What the papers say – April 30

British newspapers

The nation’s papers are led by Tory MP Neil Parish facing an investigation for allegedly watching pornography on his phone in the Commons chamber.

The Daily Telegraph and The Guardian say Mr Parish has refused to quit over the allegations, while The Times reports his Tory peers have urged him to “go now”.

?️ The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph: ''Porn MP' refuses to quite as he loses whip'#TomorrowsPapersToday Sign up for the Front Page newsletterhttps://t.co/x8AV4Oomry pic.twitter.com/C9x6NJJzd3 — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) April 29, 2022

Guardian front page, Saturday 30 April 2022: Tory MP Neil Parish faces inquiry over porn claims pic.twitter.com/R6BNoLZHQs — The Guardian (@guardian) April 29, 2022

Saturday’s Times: Go now, Tories urge MP in Commons porn row #tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/aUP7PRM8H2 — Helena Wilkinson (@BBCHelena) April 29, 2022

Westminster staff are afraid to report abuse because the complaints system is designed to protect Parliament’s reputation, according to the i weekend.

i weekend: Westminster victims ‘too scared’ to report MPs #tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/kdhhmHwaFq — Helena Wilkinson (@BBCHelena) April 29, 2022

Meanwhile, the Daily Mail says police have been told to investigate Labour party “lies” regarding alleged Covid breaches by Sir Keir Starmer and Angela Rayner.

Daily Mail: Police told to investigate Labour’s lies #tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/LdKaX1Upct — Helena Wilkinson (@BBCHelena) April 29, 2022

Elsewhere, The Sun and Daily Mirror both lead with former Wimbledon champion Boris Becker being jailed for two-and-a-half years for hiding £2.5 million worth of assets and loans to avoid paying his debts.

Tomorrow's front page: Fallen tennis giant Boris Becker has been jailed for two and a half years for fraud after hiding £2.5million when he went bankrupt https://t.co/fcFspxQvWn pic.twitter.com/ijQ0WV5Zxt — The Sun (@TheSun) April 29, 2022

And the FTWeekend says HSBC is under pressure to break up after its China insurer told the bank to divide its Asian and Western operations.