Man charged with murder of four people in Bermondsey due in court

UK NewsPublished: Last Updated:

Joshua Jacques is accused of killing four members of a family.

Police officers in forensic suits enter a house in Bermondsey, south-east London
Police officers in forensic suits enter a house in Bermondsey, south-east London

A man will appear in court on Thursday charged with the murders of four family members in a terraced house in south-east London.

Joshua Jacques, 28, is accused of killing Jamaican-born NHS worker Dolet Hill, 64 and her partner Denton Burke, 58, who were found stabbed at their home in Delaford Road, Bermondsey, on Monday.

Ms Hill’s daughter, Tanysha Ofori-Akuffo, 45, also known as Rachquel, who lived in Kennington, and Ms Ofori-Akuffo’s daughter, Samantha Drummonds, 27, who lived in Forest Hill, also died at the house.

Jacques, of Minard Road, south-east London, will appear in custody at Westminster Magistrates’ Court, the Metropolitan Police said.

He was charged on Thursday morning following an investigation by homicide detectives from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command.

