Man accused of murdering four family members remanded in custody

UK NewsPublished: Last Updated:

Joshua Jacques, 28, appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court.

Court artist sketch of Joshua Jacques appearing in the dock at Westminster Magistrates’ Court

A man charged with the murder of four family members in a terraced house in south-east London has been remanded into custody.

Joshua Jacques, 28, is accused of killing Jamaican-born NHS worker Dolet Hill, 64, and her partner Denton Burke, 58, who were found stabbed at their home in Delaford Road, Bermondsey, on Monday.

Denton Burke, 58, and his partner, Jamaica-born NHS worker Dolet Hill,(Metropolitan Police)

Ms Hill’s daughter, Tanysha Drummonds, 45, also known as Rachquel and previously named by police as Tanysha Ofori-Akuffo, who lived in Kennington, and Ms Drummond’s daughter, Samantha Drummonds, 27, who lived in Forest Hill, also died at the property.

Jacques, from south-east London, appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court wearing a grey tracksuit and his hair in braids on Thursday, facing four counts of murder.

Joshua Jacques court case
Tanysha Drummonds (Metropolitan Police/PA)

He spoke only to confirm his details during the brief hearing before appearing to gesture to a woman in the public gallery as he was led out of the dock.

Bereaved family members of the deceased sat in a separate area of the gallery to listen to the hearing.

District Judge Daniel Sternberg sent the case to the Old Bailey for a further hearing on 3 May.

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

