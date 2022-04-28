Climate protesters smash petrol pumps at motorway services

A sabotaged petrol pump

Climate activists have sabotaged petrol pumps after blocking forecourts at two motorway service stations.

Supporters of Just Stop Oil smashed display glass and covered it in spray paint after stopping motorists from entering forecourts at Cobham Services in Surrey and Clacket Lane Services in Kent at 7am on Thursday.

Thirty-five people were involved in the action, according to the group.

Supporters of Just Stop Oil have blocked two service stations on the M25, in support of their demand that the UK government end new oil and gas projects in the UK.#JustStopOil #NoNewFossilFuels #OilDestroys pic.twitter.com/RL3OAL7Rla — JustStopOil (@JustStop_Oil) April 28, 2022

One of the activists, Nathan McGovern, a 22-year-old student from Coventry, said: “I refuse to stand by and watch as heatwaves and drought murder people across the global south and families in the UK are forced to choose between eating and heating.

“If politicians and bureaucrats refuse to act then it falls on ordinary people to do what they will not.”

Just Stop Oil is demanding that the Government ends new oil and gas projects in the UK.

The group has carried out a series of blockades of fuel terminals in south-east England and the Midlands since April 1.

It has also disrupted high-profile football matches.