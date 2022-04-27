Notification Settings

Gupta’s Liberty Steel offices raided in SFO investigation

UK NewsPublished:

It comes almost a year after an inquiry was launched into suspected fraud and money laundering by parent firm GFG Alliance.

Sanjeev Gupta
The Serious Fraud Office has raided the offices of Sanjeev Gupta’s Liberty Steel.

It comes almost a year after the SFO launched an investigation into suspected fraud and money laundering by parent firm GFG Alliance, which has thousands of staff in the UK.

The SFO has confirmed that teams from the organisation visited company offices on Wednesday morning to request documents including company balance sheets, annual reports and correspondence related to the investigation.

It is understood a number of sites were visited across England, Scotland and Wales.

A spokeswoman for the SFO said: “Investigators spoke with executives at multiple addresses, who co-operated with the operation.

“As the investigation is ongoing, the SFO can provide no further comment.”

GFG Alliance has been contacted for comment.

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

