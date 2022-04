What the papers say – April 26

A collection of British newspapers.

The nation’s papers overwhelmingly focus on the 44 billion US dollar (£34.5 billion) Twitter take-over from the world’s wealthiest person, Tesla CEO Elon Musk.

“Musk pays a tweet £35bn for Twitter,” Metro quips.

The Guardian adds the sale puts Mr Musk in charge of a company that he has frequently criticised. The paper also reports that Health Secretary Sajid Javid is being urged to change the law to let pharmacists alter prescriptions during medicine shortages.

Guardian front page, Tuesday 26 April 2022: Javid urged to relax law as women forced to travel miles to find HRT

The Independent carries the Twitter take-over as well as the fall-out from an anonymous Tory MP’s “misogynistic” attack on Angela Rayner. The newspaper says parliament’s most senior female MP, Harriet Harman, has demanded changes to the Commons code of conduct to make misogyny an offence punishable by suspension from the house.

Our front page tomorrow @Independent #TomorrowsPapersToday

The Financial Times says the Tesla chief has been “unblocked” while its splash also details a big fall in UK trade ties with the EU.

Just published: front page of the Financial Times UK edition Tuesday April 26

Elsewhere, The Daily Telegraph writes that lockdown and social distancing have been linked to a “worrying” surge of hepatitis cases in young children. Officials attribute the surge in cases to the lack of exposure to common infections during children’s “formative” years.

The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph: 'Children's hepatitis outbreak linked to lockdown' #TomorrowsPapersToday

The Times reports that an “unprecedented surge” in demand for passports is putting millions of Britons’ summer holidays at risk due to huge processing delays, with ministers warning people to get applications in “as soon as possible”.

“PM’s bonfire of policies to placate angry Tories,” the i says in its front-page exclusive, reporting that Boris Johnson is planning to abandon many of his proposed bills to avoid “stoking rebellion” within his party.

Monday's front page: Tory rebels join forces to oust PM #tomorrowspaperstoday

The Daily Mirror covers the stabbing death of four people in south London on Monday morning, reporting that one of the victims was a grandmother

The Daily Express reports that Britain will get an extra day off with Mr Johnson “poised to approve a new Thank Holiday” to honour the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

Meanwhile, the Daily Mail writes that GPs are set to to vote on cutting their opening hours from 9am to 5pm.

Tuesday's Daily MAIL: "GPs To Vote On Closing Their Doors At Just 5pm" #TomorrowsPapersToday

And the Daily Star has the “invasion of the very hungry but very, very, very slow caterpillars” on its front page in reference to a report that “poisonous caterpillars” are “invading Britain”.