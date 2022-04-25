Woman, 23, to stand trial accused of murdering Bradley Lewis

Bradley Lewis

A 23-year-old woman will stand trial later this year after being charged with murdering a man.

Abigail White is accused of killing Bradley Lewis, 22, at an address in Kingswood, South Gloucestershire.

She appeared before Bristol Crown Court to be told she will face a trial from October 10.

The defendant, of Chipperfield Drive, Kingswood, did not enter a plea and was remanded into custody.

Mr Lewis was found badly hurt on the evening of March 25 2022 and taken to hospital.

He died the next day.