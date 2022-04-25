Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Woman, 23, to stand trial accused of murdering Bradley Lewis

UK NewsPublished:

Abigail White is accused of killing Bradley Lewis, 22, in Kingswood, South Gloucestershire, on March 25 2022.

Bradley Lewis
Bradley Lewis

A 23-year-old woman will stand trial later this year after being charged with murdering a man.

Abigail White is accused of killing Bradley Lewis, 22, at an address in Kingswood, South Gloucestershire.

She appeared before Bristol Crown Court to be told she will face a trial from October 10.

The defendant, of Chipperfield Drive, Kingswood, did not enter a plea and was remanded into custody.

Mr Lewis was found badly hurt on the evening of March 25 2022 and taken to hospital.

He died the next day.

His family said he was “wonderful”, “much loved”, and “taken from us too early”.

UK News

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News