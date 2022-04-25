Johnson condemns claims about Rayner as ‘sexist, misogynistic tripe’

Boris Johnson

Boris Johnson has condemned the “misogynistic tripe” directed at deputy Labour leader Angela Rayner after she was accused of trying to distract him in the Commons by crossing and uncrossing her legs.

The Prime Minister said the “sexist” claims, made by anonymous Tory MPs, were “appalling”.

Mr Johnson said if the source of the Mail on Sunday’s story was identified they would face “the terrors of the earth”.

There was outrage across the political spectrum after The Mail on Sunday reported the claims, including a quote from one MP that Ms Rayner “knows she can’t compete with Boris’s Oxford Union debating training, but she has other skills which he lacks”.

Asked if the row was a sign of a wider cultural problem, Mr Johnson told reporters: “It’s hard to say on the basis of that particular story.

“But I have to say I thought it was the most appalling load of sexist, misogynist tripe.

“I immediately got in touch with Angela and we had a very friendly exchange.”

In a King Lear reference, he threatened to unleash “the terrors of the earth” on the source behind the comments if they were ever identified.

“If we ever find who is responsible for it, I don’t know what we will do, but they will be the terrors of the earth.

“It’s totally intolerable, that kind of thing.”

Technology minister Chris Philp there was “ongoing, active work” to root out such “offensive views” within the Conservative Party.

As much as I disagree with @AngelaRayner on almost every political issue I respect her as a parliamentarian and deplore the misogyny directed at her anonymously today. — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) April 24, 2022

He said he expected efforts would be made to find out who spoke to The Mail on Sunday political editor Glen Owen, but suggested the chances of success were limited.

“I think that if anyone is identified having views like those that were expressed, which are just outrageous and misogynistic, then I would expect serious consequences to follow,” he told the BBC Radio 4 Today programme.

“I expect efforts will be made to identify who is responsible for those views. But journalists fiercely guard their sources and I doubt Glen Owen will be volunteering that information.”

The Independent Press Standards Organisation (Ipso), the industry watchdog, said it was receiving “a high volume of complaints” about the newspaper’s report and was dealing with these “under our normal procedures”.

Associated Newspapers, which publishes The Mail on Sunday, has declined to comment.

Women in politics face sexism and misogyny every day – and I’m no different. This morning’s is the latest dose of gutter journalism courtesy of @MoS_Politics ???1/9 — Angela Rayner ? (@AngelaRayner) April 24, 2022

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said Ms Rayner had been “disgusted” by the claims and vowed there would be “zero tolerance” for such attitudes within his own party.

“It is rank sexism, rank misogyny. She was really disgusted that all of her political attributes were put aside for this ridiculous, offensive story,” he told ITV’s This Morning programme.

“She shouldn’t have to put up with it but all women in politics shouldn’t have to put up with it. Almost every woman in politics has had an element of this in some shape or form.

“We have got to change the culture. The culture in Parliament, it is sexist, it is misogynist. We need to change it.”

His comments echoed shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves who said earlier that the treatment of Ms Rayner was typical of what women had to put up with at Westminster.

Angela Rayner lambasted the comments (James Manning/PA)

“I’m afraid that this story just shines a spotlight on the sort of rubbish that female MPs and other women in Parliament have to put up with on a day-to-day basis,” she told BBC Breakfast.

“She doesn’t need to use her sex to win an argument or put the Prime Minister off, or whatever was suggested in that article.

“She does it by the strength of her argument, and to suggest otherwise, it’s just disgusting and it doesn’t do justice to the brilliant women we have in Parliament from all sides.”

The report came as The Sunday Times reported that three cabinet ministers and two shadow cabinet ministers were facing allegations of sexual misconduct after being referred to the parliamentary watchdog set up in the wake of the #MeToo scandal.

The paper said they were among 56 MPs who have been reported to the Independent Complaints and Grievances Scheme in relation to around 70 separate complaints.