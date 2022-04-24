Full P&O service from Northern Ireland to Scotland resumes

#POCairnryan / #POLarne: Our services have now resumed sailing. Please see the current schedule for departures from:

Larne: 08:00, 12:00, 16:00, 20:00, 23:59.

Cairnryan: 12:00, 16:00, 20:00, 23:59.

We look forward to welcoming you on board.

— P&O Ferries Updates (@POferriesupdate) April 24, 2022