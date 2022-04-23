Notification Settings

Edward and Sophie met with colonialism protests on second leg of Caribbean tour

The couple initially received a friendly welcome on their visit to St Vincent and the Grenadines.

Earl and Countess of Wessex visit to the Caribbean – Day 2

The Earl and Countess of Wessex have been met with banners protesting against British colonialism on the second leg of their Caribbean tour.

Edward and Sophie had initially received a friendly welcome on their visit to St Vincent and the Grenadines, but a group of around 15 protesters displayed placards as they made their way to Government House on the island on Saturday.

Banners on show included “end to colonialism” and “#CompensationNow”.

The protests come shortly after an open letter from the Antigua and Barbuda Reparations Support Commission which urged Edward and Sophie to avoid “phoney sanctimony” over slavery.

Other placards used in the protest included “down with neo-colonialism” and “Britain your debt is outstanding”.

The demonstration comes shortly after the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were criticised for some elements of their recent Caribbean tour, deemed to hark back to colonial days.

