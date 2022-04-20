Notification Settings

William and Kate to meet aid workers supporting humanitarian effort in Ukraine

UK NewsPublished:

The Disasters Emergency Committee appeal has raised more than £280 million.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will meet aid workers who have returned from helping the humanitarian effort in Ukraine, Kensington Palace has said.

William and Kate will visit the London headquarters of the Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC) on Thursday, to learn more about its ongoing appeal to support people affected by the conflict in the eastern European country.

The appeal has raised more than £280 million, including £25 million matched by the Government, with donations from companies, trusts, arts institutions, community groups, schools and individuals.

Russian invasion of Ukraine
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge meeting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and his wife Olena at Buckingham Palace in 2020 (Jonathan Brady/PA)

DEC charities and their local partners are in Ukraine and neighbouring countries providing food, water, shelter and medical assistance to support the four million people who have fled the country and seven million who are internally displaced.

William and Kate will have the opportunity to speak with recently returned aid workers and, on a video call, with those on the ground in Ukraine, to learn more about the work the funds are helping to support and the human impact of the conflict.

Kensington Palace said the conversations will also touch on the wider context and how events unfolding in Ukraine threaten to exacerbate existing humanitarian crises elsewhere in the world.

