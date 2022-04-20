Sharp fall in people fully self-isolating since Covid-19 rules scrapped

We’ve released new data on self-isolation after testing positive for #COVID19 in England (data collected between 17 and 26 Mar 2022).

Compliance with self-isolation rules was significantly lower than levels reported in early Mar (64%) and Feb (80%) https://t.co/muP1vFdN9J pic.twitter.com/zyoUGA7a67

— Office for National Statistics (ONS) (@ONS) April 20, 2022