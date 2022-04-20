Notification Settings

Saturday’s Lotto jackpot at £7.1m after no top prize winners in midweek draw

UK NewsPublished:

The winning Lotto numbers in the midweek draw were 05, 08, 24, 47, 50, 53 and the bonus ball was 31.

National Lottery

A top prize of more than £7 million is up for grabs in this weekend’s Lotto draw after no lucky winners hit the jackpot on Wednesday.

Saturday’s estimated jackpot is £7.1 million, Camelot said.

Set of balls 11 and draw machine Lancelot were used.

No ticketholders matched five numbers plus the bonus ball, while 30 people matched five to win £1,750 each.

A total of 2,155 matched four numbers to win £140 each while 56,290 matched three and won £30.

There were no top prize winners in the HotPicks or Thunderball draws.

One person matched four numbers to win £13,000 in the HotPicks draw.

The winning numbers in the Thunderball draw were 11, 21, 30, 33, 38 and the Thunderball number was 14.

