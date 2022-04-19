Notification Settings

Theresa May questions legality and ethics of plan to send migrants to Rwanda

UK NewsPublished:

Home Secretary Priti Patel faced a barrage of criticism in the Commons on the plans to send some asylum seekers 4,000 miles to East Africa.

Theresa May

Conservative former prime minister Theresa May has questioned the “legality, practicality and efficacy” of the Government’s plan to send some asylum seekers to Rwanda.

Mrs May, often seen as a hardliner on immigration, warned on Tuesday that the policy to send some migrants who arrive by unauthorised means 4,000 miles to East Africa could lead to an increase in the trafficking of women and children.

Coming under a barrage of criticism in the Commons, Home Secretary Priti Patel said that the policy is legal, as she continued her defence of it.

Priti Patel
Priti Patel came under a barrage of criticism in the Commons (House of Commons/PA)

Mrs May, a former home secretary seen as the architect of the “hostile environment” that played a role in the Windrush scandal, said she did not support the Rwanda plans “on the grounds of legality, practicality and efficacy”.

She also demanded evidence that “this will not simply lead to an increase in the trafficking of women and children”.

