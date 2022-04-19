Notification Settings

Cooking oil spillage causes traffic chaos on M25

UK NewsPublished:

The Met said officers were called to reports of a collision on the motorway in Enfield at 11.15am.

A cooking oil spillage on the M25 has caused a huge queue on the first day back at work for many after the Easter bank holiday.

The Metropolitan Police said officers were called to reports of a lorry crash on the motorway in Enfield at 11.15am, and National Highways warned part of the road was still closed at 4.30pm.

Miles of stationary traffic have been captured on camera by commuters.

No-one was injured in the incident, the Met said.

“A lorry was reported to have been in collision with the central reservation and spilt cooking oil over the road.

“The M25 has been closed clockwise from junction 23 to junction 25.

“No reports of any injuries.

“Motorists are advised to avoid the area.”

National Highways said the crash involved a HGV and a van.

Vehicles stuck on the M25 motorway after an accident where cooking oil was spilt between junctions 24 and 25 (Dave Dewdney Photography/PA)

The agency said: “The M25 remains closed between J23 and J25.

“Traffic caught between J24 and 25 is being turned around from the back of the queue.

“Recovery and specialist clean up at scene continues.”

