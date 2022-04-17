Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Easter message of good triumphing over evil even more poignant for Ukraine – PM

UK NewsPublished:

Boris Johnson referenced a Psalm as he spoke in Ukrainian in his Easter message.

Boris Johnson
Boris Johnson

Christ’s message that good will triumph over evil will resonate even more this year amid the backdrop of the war in Ukraine, Boris Johnson has said.

Delivering his Easter message in a video on Twitter, the Prime Minister paid tribute to “the Christians of Ukraine, whether they’re marking Easter today, or its orthodox equivalent later this month, for whom Christ’s message of hope, the triumph of life over death and good over evil, will resonate this year, perhaps more than any other”.

Speaking in Ukrainian, and referencing a Psalm, he said: “Be strong and have courage in your heart, you all who trust in the Lord.”

Mr Johnson said: “Easter tells us that there is light beyond the darkness, that beyond the suffering lies redemption.”

The Archbishop of Canterbury also referenced the conflict in his Easter sermon.

Justin Welby said: “Ukrainians have woken up to the end of the world as they knew it.

“Now they are awakened by the noises of war, and the sickening reality of terror. They wake up to mortal fear.

He later added: “Let this be a time for Russian ceasefire, withdrawal and a commitment to talks.

“This is a time for resetting the ways of peace, not for what Bismarck called blood and iron. Let Christ prevail. Let the darkness of war be banished.”

UK News

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News