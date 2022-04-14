Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Sacklers pledge to ‘work constructively’ with institutions wanting to cut ties

UK NewsPublished: Last Updated:

Major galleries and museums have ended partnerships and rejected donations in recent years over the Sacklers’ association with the US opioid crisis.

Coronavirus – Tue Jan 5, 2021
Coronavirus – Tue Jan 5, 2021

The Sackler family has said it wants to “work constructively” with any institution that wishes to “reassess its naming obligations” to them.

The family name has become synonymous with huge charitable donations to galleries and museums across the UK.

But a number of institutions have ended their relationships in recent years over the Sacklers’ association with the US opioid crisis.

London Stock
The British Museum (Zak Hussein/PA)

The National Portrait Gallery, Tate galleries, Roundhouse and British Museum are among the venues that have cut ties or turned down donations from the family or its associated trusts in recent years.

Controversy has followed the Sacklers over their links to Purdue Pharma, which produces OxyContin, a painkiller that has been at the heart of multiple lawsuits relating to the US opioid crisis.

A statement from the family member trustees of the Mortimer and Theresa Sackler Foundation, and The Sackler Trust, said: “We want to help ensure that the institutions we have supported over the years can pursue their missions without distraction or unwarranted pressure.

“Their continued success matters greatly to us.

“With that interest in mind, and consistent with our approach in the United States, we will work constructively with any institution that wishes to reassess its naming obligations to our family.”

In 2019, Camden music venue Roundhouse turned down a £1 million donation from the Sackler Trust over concerns for “young people”.

And in late 2021 Tate confirmed it was removing all references to the Sacklers from its London galleries.

March 2022 saw the chairman of the British Museum, former chancellor George Osborne, announce it was removing the name from “galleries, rooms and endowments they supported”.

An international response has also seen venues such as The Louvre museum in Paris and New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art cut ties with the family.

UK News

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News